Bangladesh logs 1,680 new Covid cases, 2 deaths in biggest single day surge

-
ALSO READ
India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup: Live Streaming, Pitch and Weather
CWC 2022 IND vs BAN Preview: Mithali's girls wary of upset from Joty and co
CWC 2022 India vs Bangladesh Highlights: Sneh show takes Ind to 110 run win
Naidu calls for sense of urgency in dealing with new surge in Covid cases
Covid cases surge to record high in Shanghai amid growing public anger
-
Bangladesh reported 1,680 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the biggest single-day increase in more than four months, bringing the total tally to 1,965,173.
The death toll from the pandemic rose to 29,140, with two new deaths recorded Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
After a respite of several months, Bangladesh is again seeing a surge in fresh Covid-19 cases.
The South Asian country on June 22 reported 1,135 new Covid-19 cases, crossing the 1,000-mark for the first time since February.
According to the DGHS, the daily test positivity rate jumped to 15.66 per cent in the 24 hours till 8:00 a.m. local time Sunday.
Official data showed the Covid-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh stands currently at 1.48 per cent and current recovery rate is 97.02 per cent.
Bangladesh recorded its highest daily new cases at 16,230 on July 28, 2021 and the highest number of Covid-19 related deaths at 264 twice on August 5 and 10 in 2021.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU