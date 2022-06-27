Bangladesh logs 1,680 new Covid cases, 2 deaths in biggest single day surge

reported 1,680 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the biggest single-day increase in more than four months, bringing the total tally to 1,965,173.

The from the pandemic rose to 29,140, with two new deaths recorded Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

After a respite of several months, is again seeing a surge in fresh Covid-19 cases.

The South Asian country on June 22 reported 1,135 new Covid-19 cases, crossing the 1,000-mark for the first time since February.

According to the DGHS, the daily test positivity rate jumped to 15.66 per cent in the 24 hours till 8:00 a.m. local time Sunday.

Official data showed the Covid-19 fatality rate in stands currently at 1.48 per cent and current recovery rate is 97.02 per cent.

Bangladesh recorded its highest daily new cases at 16,230 on July 28, 2021 and the highest number of Covid-19 related deaths at 264 twice on August 5 and 10 in 2021.

