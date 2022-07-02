New Zealand reports 6,460 community cases of Covid-19 and 20 deaths

reported 6,460 community cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers in now sits at 6,825. The ministry also reported 423 current hospitalizations, including seven cases in ICU or HDU, and 20 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday.

In addition, there were 166 new cases that have recently travelled overseas, according to the Ministry.

has reported 1,345,175 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

New Zealand is currently under the orange settings of the COVID-19 Protection Framework, where there is no limit for gatherings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)