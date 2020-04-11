Covid-19: US already in recession; Trump accuses China of taking advantage

A survey, carried out by the National Association for Business Economics (NABE), has revealed that the US economy is already in recession and will remain in a contractionary state for the first half of 2020, as the (Covid-19) pandemic severely restricts economic activity.

Economists believe the entered recession in March itself.

“The consensus is real GDP declined at an annualized rate of 2.4 per cent in the first quarter of 2020, and will shrink at an annualised rate of 26.5 per cent in the second quarter", NABE President and KPMG Chief Economist Constance Hunter said in a statement on Friday.

"The panel is optimistic about a return to economic growth in the latter half of 2020, anticipating an annualized real GDP growth rate of 2.0 per cent in the third quarter," Hunter said.

The survey of 45 economists, conducted between April 3-7, showed that the US unemployment rate is expected to spike to 12 per cent in the second quarter, with a loss of 4.58 million jobs on average for the monthly nonfarm payroll employment. But the unemployment rate is expected to fall back to 9.5 per cent at the end of 2020. "Despite a sharp deterioration in labor market conditions, the median forecast suggests conditions will improve by the end of the year with support from aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus, as panelists expect the Federal Reserve to hold steady on near-zero interest rates through 2021," she said.

