Covid-19: US death toll crosses 5K, sees highest single-day toll of 1,000

More than 1,000 died of Covid-19 in the US as the death toll stood at 5,137 and the number of infections at 216,000 on Thursday. The country grappled with an unprecedented health crisis, including a huge shortage of medical supplies and protective equipment.



The number of confirmed infections rose by over 25,000 in a day. More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — doubling a record high set just one week earlier — a sign that layoffs are accelerating in the midst of the outbreak.



UK death toll rises to 2,921



The United Kingdom's coronoavirus death toll rose 24 percent to 2,921 as of April 1. As of 0800 GMT on April 2, a total of 163,194 had been tested of which 33,718 tested positive.



“Of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 2,921 have sadly died," the ministry said. NHS England said that of the 561 people who died in English hospitals in the previous 24-hour cycle, 44 had no underlying health conditions.

The age range of those without underlying health conditions was 25 to 100 years old.



Spain's deaths top 10,000; 950 in a day



Spain's death toll from Covid-19 rose above 10,000 on Thursday after a record 950 people died overnight, but health officials saw a glimmer of hope with the epidemic slowing in terms of proportional daily increases in infections and deaths. Spain has the world's second-highest death toll after at 10,003. The number of registered cases rose about 8 per cent from Wednesday to 110,238. The total deaths rose by just 10 per cent, about the same rate as the previous day. The daily rise in infections in percentage terms has been slowing since March 25, when reported cases rose by just 20 per cent.



BA suspends over 30,000 staff



(BA) said on Thursday it had struck a deal with its unions to suspend more than 30,000 cabin crew and ground staff in one of the airline industry's most dramatic moves yet to survive the pandemic. With global travel in turmoil as the virus takes hold around the world, owner, IAG, said it would cut capacity by 90 per cent in April and May, and scrap its dividend.



95% Europeans who died were over 60



The head of the WHO 's office in Europe, Dr. Hans Kluge, says figures show that more than 95 per cent of people who have died of Covid-19 on the continent have been aged over 60. Kluge said age is not the only risk factor for severe disease. “The very notion that it only affects older people is factually wrong.” WHO says 10 per cent to 15 per cent of people under 50 with the disease have moderate or severe infection.



Six -week-old dies of Covid-19 in US



A six-week-old baby girl has died of Covid-19 in the US state of Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont said on Thursday, stressing that the death is a reminder that "nobody is safe with this virus" as the Covid-19 cases there crossed 3,500. A report in the Hartford Courant newspaper quoted officials as saying that the infant arrived at the hospital unresponsive and tested positive for the post-mortem.

