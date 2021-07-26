2020 Tokyo Olympics: Russian men beat US in volleyball match

-
-
The men's volleyball team from Russia has beaten the United States in pool-play action.
The Russians took control when they held off two match points before taking the second set 27-25 to go up 2-0.
The Americans rallied to win the third set before falling 25-23 in the final set for their first loss of the tournament.
The U.S. had swept France in its opening pool play match. The ROC team is now 2-0 after beating Argentina in their first match.
In an earlier pool play match Monday, Iran beat Venezuela 3-0 for its second straight win.
