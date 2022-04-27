Credit Suisse posts another quarter of loss, rejigs top team

-
ALSO READ
Credit Suisse leak reveals firm's clients included criminals, dictators
Financial stocks to drive earnings growth of Nifty50 firms: Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse pares back investment banking, sharpens focus on the rich
Credit Suisse investors fear a long wait before the bank recovers
Credit Suisse likely to shake up its senior management team: Report
-
Credit Suisse Group reported a bigger-than-expected loss, parted ways with three senior executives and warned that the full damage from one of the most turbulent periods in its history is yet to be accounted for.
The Zurich-based bank posted a net loss of 273 million Swiss francs ($284 million), in the first quarter driven by legal expenses as well as a charge related to Russian exposure. That has prompted further blood-letting, with the departure of CFO David Mathers, chief counsel Romeo Cerutti as well as Asia head Helman Sitohang.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU