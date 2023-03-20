JUST IN
ADP, GMR Airports infrastructure to merge joint venture with GMR
TikTok's moderators still review child abuse despite vow to exit business
Credit Suisse's $17 bn of risky bonds are now worthless after UBS takeover
Here's how scandal and mistrust ended Credit Suisse's 166-year history
The one big winner and many losers of UBS's Credit Suisse rescue deal
UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse for more than $2 billion: Report
Disney instructs to identify layoff candidates, may cut 4K jobs in April
SpaceX Starship's may take first orbital test flight in April: Elon Musk
Credit Suisse crisis nears finale as UBS discussions on takeover heat up
Top headlines: UBS eyes Credit Suisse takeover, Amritpal declared fugitive
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Companies
Nations approve major UN science report on climate change amid conflict
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Credit Suisse tells staff bonuses will still be paid amid UBS takeover

There will be no changes to payroll arrangements and bonuses will still be paid on March 24, Credit Suisse said in an internal memo to staff

Topics
Credit Suisse | swiss bank | Bonds

Bloomberg 

Credit Suisse
Photo: Bloomberg

Credit Suisse Group AG told staff that promised bonuses and pay increases will still be paid as the bank seeks to keep “business as usual” after a tumultuous week that ended in a takeover by its fiercest Swiss rival.

There will be no changes to payroll arrangements and bonuses will still be paid on March 24, Credit Suisse said in an internal memo to staff. In many countries, bonuses have already been paid, and the bank doesn’t expect any changes for remaining jurisdictions, according to the memo. A spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo.

UBS Group AG over the weekend agreed to buy Credit Suisse in a historic, government-brokered deal aimed at containing a crisis of confidence that had started to spread across global financial markets. The Swiss bank is paying 3 billion francs ($3.3 billion) for its rival in an all-share deal that includes extensive government guarantees and liquidity provisions.

ALSO READ: Credit Suisse's $17 bn of risky bonds are now worthless after UBS takeover

“We know that many of you will have been following the intense media coverage over the past 48 hours on the future of Credit Suisse and appreciate the enormous uncertainty and stress that this has caused,” Chairman Axel Lehmann and Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Koerner said in a separate memo.

The lender said that it will work throughout the coming period to identify which roles might be impacted, and “will aim to continue to provide severance in line with market practice.”

The bank also said it doesn’t anticipate any changes to any agreed on upfront cash awards and will also pay the cash component of the “transformation award” that had been communicated earlier. It will confirm any impact on the equity component.

“We expect the merger is expected to close by the end of 2023 and until such time we will continue to operate as close as possible to ‘business as usual,’ focused on serving our clients,” the lender said.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Credit Suisse

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 08:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.