Cyprus, Israel, Greece sign deal on electric cable link

-
ALSO READ
Germany decries Turkey's actions in east Mediterranean , urges dialogue
EU to hit Turkey with more sanctions over its Mediterranean gas exploration
Greece asks European Union countries to halt military exports to Turkey
Saudi Arabia to lift Qatar embargo, open airspace and land border
EU warns Turkey of sanctions over 'provocations' in Mediterranean
-
Plans to connect Israel, Cyprus and Greece with a 2,000 megawatt undersea electricity cable took a key step forward on Monday, when the three countries signed an agreement to speed up technical work on the project.
Cypriot Energy Minister Natasa Pilides hosted a ceremony in the capital Nicosia on Monday with her Israeli counterpart Yuval Steinitz and Greek Minister Kostas Krekas participating via online link.
Pilides said that with the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, the three ministers agreed on the need to expedite permits and approvals to conduct feasibility studies and to coordinate with their respective national electricity regulators on how best to proceed.
Pilides said the deal boosts cooperation in supporting the planning, potential development and implementation of the EuroAsia Interconnector, as an additional element of the emerging Eastern Mediterranean Energy Corridor.
Pilides called the project a cornerstone of the countries' efforts to transition to a green economy that will protect the environment while promoting economic growth.
She said the cable will help the three countries meet their commitments under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, which aims to limit carbon emissions, while helping to diversify the energy supply of fossil fuel-dependent Cyprus.
The project's first phase is expected to be operational by 2025.
The European Union's executive Commission has said the cable is a key project of common interest that makes it eligible for EU financing.
Pilides said some of the project's additional benefits include enhancing energy supply security and allowing the three countries to be potential energy exporters.
Cyprus is working on a separate deal with Greece and Egypt on a similar cable connecting the three countries.
Israel, Cyprus and Greece have also teamed up for a planned $6 billion undersea pipeline to carry gas from new offshore deposits in the southeastern Mediterranean to continental Europe.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU