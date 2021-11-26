Czechs declare state of emergency, impose new virus measures

-
ALSO READ
China's first human to be infected with Monkey B virus dies: Report
Nipah virus: Central team rushed to Kerala after a 12-year-old boy dies
Kerala health system on heightened alert with advent of Nipah amid Covid
Two health workers show symptoms of Nipah infection: Kerala Health Minister
Patrik Schick scores from way out, Czechs beat Scots at Euro 2020
-
The Czech government declared a 30-day state of emergency and imposed additional coronavirus restrictions Thursday in its effort to tackle a record surge of infections.
The state of emergency comes into effect on Friday and is a powerful legal tool that makes it possible to restrict people's rights.
Among the other measures, all Christmas markets across the country are banned while it's also banned to drink alcohol in public places, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said.
Furthermore, bars, restaurants, night clubs, discotheques and casinos have to close at 10 pm.
The number of people at culture and sports events will be limited to 1,000 who are vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19.
All other public gatherings can be attended by up to 100 visitors, down from 1,000.
We're targeting the places that pose the biggest risks, Vojtech said.
The government's decision came after the daily tally in new coronavirus cases hit a new record of almost 26,000 on Tuesday while the country's infection rate has risen to 1,097 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, also a record high.
Prime Minister Andrej Babis also said the government has been considering mandatory vaccination for certain groups of people, including the elderly, medical and military personnel and police officers, but has yet to decide on that.
I think it's inevitable, Babis said.
Just over 58% of the Czech population has been fully vaccinated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU