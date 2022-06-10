3 dead, 1 injured after another shooting incident in Maryland rocks US

-
ALSO READ
In a medical first, US surgeons transplant pig heart into human patient
Assam flood: Death toll rises to 24; marginal improvement in situation
Assam flood: Situation continues to improve as death toll rises to 27
Assam flood: Death toll rises to 30 as situation improves marginally
Mass shooting wave rattles communities large and small in US: Report
-
Three people died and another was critically injured after a shooting broke out in Smithsburg, US state of Maryland, police said.
The incident took place on Thursday afternoon, Xinhua news agency reported.
Officers responded to the Columbia Machine Inc. at around 2:30 p.m, where they found the four victims, the Washington County Sheriff's Office wrote in the latest press release.
The suspect fled the scene prior to law enforcement's arrival. The suspect's vehicle was later encountered by Maryland State Police.
Gunshots were exchanged between the suspect and a trooper, according to the release.
Both were injured and transported for medical treatment.
There is no confirmed active threat to the community in relation to this incident, the release noted.
Multiple federal agencies have responded to assist in the investigation into the incident.
Smithsburg is about 110 kilometres northwest of Washington, D.C.
This is the latest of a series of mass shootings that have rocked the US over the past weeks.
US lawmakers are discussing gun control legislation but whether the talks will bear fruit is unknown.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU