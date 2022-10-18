JUST IN
Data shows 1.4 million Canadian adults report prolonged Covid-19 symptoms

Nearly 1.4 million Canadian adults indicated they had symptoms at least three months after a positive Covid-19 test or suspected infection, Statistics Canada said.

IANS  |  Ottawa 

Of those who indicated a previous positive test or a suspected infection for Covid-19, 14.8 per cent experienced symptoms at least three months after their infection, the national statistical agency said on Monday, adding that this translated into about 1.4 million Canadian adults or 4.6 per cent of the Canadian population aged 18 years and older.

In partnership with the Public Health Agency of Canada, the statistical agency released the first nationally representative insights on Canadians who experienced long-term symptoms after testing positive for Covid-19 or suspecting a prior Covid-19 infection, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the agency, a higher percentage of women reported prolonged symptoms compared with men. No significant differences by age group were found in the percentage of Canadian adults reporting prolonged symptoms.

Fatigue was the most reported unresolved symptom, followed by cough, shortness of breath and brain fog, said the agency.

--IANS

int/khz/

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 08:57 IST

