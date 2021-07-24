Death toll from rainstorms in China's Henan province reaches 56, 5 missing

-
ALSO READ
13 killed, over 100,000 evacuated as unprecedented floods hit central China
China steps up emergency rescue, disaster relief in rain-hit Henan
1 dead, 7 missing after coal and gas outburst in China's Henan mine
Uttarakhand Floods: 4 Hydropower units face damage, other dams on alert
Australia to rescue thousands as Sydney faces worst floods in 60 years
-
The death toll from the torrential rainstorms in China's Henan province had increased to 56, with five people reported missing, local authorities said.
Rescue efforts, including drainage operations, are still underway at Jingguang Road tunnel in the provincial capital Zhengzhou, a waterlogged underpass where many vehicles had been trapped since Tuesday, according to the provincial emergency management department.
The department said there was still a large amount of water in the tunnel, where casualties have been reported, reports Xinhua news agency.
The exact number of casualties is yet to be confirmed.
So far, more than 7.5 million people have been affected by the heavy rainfall that started on July 16 and the subsequent floods, with about 576,600 hectares of crops damaged and more than 3,800 houses collapsed across the province, causing a direct economic loss of over 13.9 billion yuan ($2 billion).
About 920,000 local residents have been relocated to safe places, according to the department.
China has ramped up emergency support to ensure supplies of staple goods in the province and started reconstruction efforts.
A total of 19,900 tonnes of cooking oil, 19,700 tonnes of dairy products, 3,740 tonnes of rice and 55,000 boxes of bottled water, among other goods have been transported to Henan, according to the Ministry of Commerce.
The Ministry has directedHebei, Shandong, Hubei and Shaanxi to prepare for inter-provincial transport of materials to the rain-lashed Henan at any time.
On Thursday, the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) deployed another team of 510 firefighters with expertise in water rescue to the flood-hit regions.
Telecommunications have been restored in urban areas of the hard-hit city of Zhengzhou after more than 2,200 base stations were repaired, the provincial communications administration said Friday.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU