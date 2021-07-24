US to buy 200 million more doses of Pfizer vaccine, says White House

-
ALSO READ
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine booster dose plan sparks controversy in US
Sputnik, Astrazeneca mix & match booster dose results expected by July end
Research being done over need of booster dose against Covid: AIIMS doctor
Meet the former Paytm execs who are building a pocket money app for kids
Pfizer to discuss Covid-19 vaccine booster with US officials today
-
The federal government is buying 200 million more doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to prepare for future needs, such as boosters and shots for kids under 12.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the Biden administration wants to have maximum flexibility to address changing conditions, and it's going to prepare for every contingency.
The additional doses will be delivered between this fall and spring of next year.
It's unclear whether booster shots will be needed for fully vaccinated people, but breakthrough infections attributed to the rapidly spreading delta variant have sparked a discussion. Most new coronavirus cases in vaccinated people have been mild or asymptomatic.
Likewise, it is still unclear if coronavirus vaccines will be approved for younger children.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU