Demand for Lufthansa flights to United States soars on re-opening

-
ALSO READ
Budget carrier IndiGo to start 38 domestic flights in September
Govt unveils 100-day plan for civil aviation sector, focus on 16 areas
Travel agents seek cash refund from bankrupt Italian airline Alitalia
HC asks govt to consider in-flight security announcements in local language
More confident now of hydrogen-based zero-emission planes by 2035: Airbus
-
Demand for transatlantic flights has jumped since the United States announced plans last week to reopen to fully vaccinated travellers from countries including most of Europe, German airline Lufthansa said on Tuesday.
On some days last week, bookings for transatlantic flights were up threefold from the week before, with demand on some routes nearing pre-crisis levels, it said in a statement.
The United States said last week it would reopen in November to air travellers from 33 countries including China, India, Brazil and most of Europe who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
For the large traditional European airline players, such as British Airways-owner IAG, Lufthansa and Air France-KLM, the decision represents a chance to recover the transatlantic routes that are key to their profits.
Lufthansa said bookings for December flights to the United States reached pre-crisis levels last week.
Both leisure and business travellers snapped up tickets for flights from Zurich and Frankfurt to New York and to Miami.
Bookings last week for Premium Economy, Business and First Class flights to the United States was up compared with the same period in 2019.
Lufthansa said it was launching additional flights to the United States to meet the jump in demand, offering three flights daily to Miami from November on carriers Lufthansa and SWISS.
It is also considering adding more connections to New York, in addition to up to 55 weekly connections from its European hubs that it already has scheduled, to meet demand for pre-Christmas travel.
As demand for flights to the United States soars, Lufthansa is also adding more feeder flights within Germany and to its European hubs in Austria, Belgium and Switzerland.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Editing by Louise Heavens)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU