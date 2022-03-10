Designate Russia a terrorist state: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

-
ALSO READ
Joe Biden bans US import of Russia oil in attempt to punish Putin
With sanction after sanction, future looks darker for Russia's oil industry
Russia-Ukraine crisis: Kyiv rejects Moscow's evacuation offer
Ukraine crisis: Kyiv prepares for assault as Russian troops enter capital
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expects no conflict with Russia
-
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged British MPs to designate Russia as a “terrorist state” after President Vladimir Putin ordered a special military operation against his nation and called for tougher sanctions on Moscow to “make sure our skies are safe”.
The 44-year-old Ukrainian leader, who made a “historic” address to the House of Commons via videolink on Tuesday, received a standing ovation by members of Parliament. “We are looking for your help, for the help of Western counties. We are thankful for this help and I am grateful to you, Boris,” said Zelenskyy, addressing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
“Please increase the pressure of sanctions against this country (Russia) and please recognise this country as a terrorist state. Please make sure that our Ukrainian skies are safe. Please make sure that you do what needs to be done and what is stipulated by the greatness of your country,” he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU