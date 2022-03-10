Designate Russia a terrorist state: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged British MPs to designate Russia as a “terrorist state” after President Vladimir Putin ordered a special military operation against his nation and called for tougher sanctions on Moscow to “make sure our skies are safe”.

The 44-year-old Ukrainian leader, who made a “historic” address to the House of Commons via videolink on Tuesday, received a standing ovation by members of Parliament. “We are looking for your help, for the help of Western counties. We are thankful for this help and I am grateful to you, Boris,” said Zelenskyy, addressing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“Please increase the pressure of sanctions against this country (Russia) and please recognise this country as a terrorist state. Please make sure that our Ukrainian skies are safe. Please make sure that you do what needs to be done and what is stipulated by the greatness of your country,” he said.