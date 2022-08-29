Detroit police search for gunman in fatal 'random' shootings that injured 4

-
ALSO READ
US jurors awards $14 million to George Floyd protesters in Denver
Ex-Minneapolis officer pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd death
Person jumps FBI field office fence in Chicago, throws rocks at building
US senators push for frequent medical device cybersecurity tips from FDA
Trump denies mention of 'nuclear' in redacted affidavit, criticizes judge
-
Four people were shot, three fatally, by a man who appeared to be firing at people randomly over a roughly 2 1/2-hour period Sunday morning in Detroit, police said.
Police arrested the unidentified suspect Sunday evening after and hourslong manhunt with help from the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Detroit Police Chief James White said tips led officers to the suspect, but did not release further information.
Thank you to the hard working men and women of the DPD that put themselves in harm's way each day. Also, a big thank you to our law enforcement partners, the department said on its Facebook page Sunday night.
White said police traced all four shootings to one firearm and believe there is one shooter. He said investigators don't believe there was any connection between the victims, noting one person was walking a dog and another waiting for a bus when they were shot.
He said police discovered a woman in her 40s who had been shot multiple times around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday. While officers were investigating that fatal shooting, a witness reported a 28-year-old man had been shot multiple times nearby, White said.
A third victim, a woman in her 40s, was found in the area around 6:50 a.m. She died after being shot multiple times, police said.
Around 7:10 a.m., an elderly man reported he saw a man peering into vehicles. When the elderly man told the person to get away from the cars, the gunman fired at the elderly man, who was shot once and survived, police said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU