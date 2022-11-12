JUST IN
Here's what led Elon Musk to talk of bankruptcy for Twitter: Timeline
Nearly half of job cuts were in tech, reorg underway: Meta executives
Twitter's hectic overhaul under Musk puts world's regulators on alert
Twitter pauses $8 subscription plan after fake accounts proliferate
Amazon plans to make changes to Alexa and unprofitable businesses
FTX to start US bankruptcy proceedings, CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to exit
FTX to file for bankruptcy protection in US; CEO Sam Bankman-Fried resigns
Apple invests $450 mn for Emergency SOS via satellite for iPhone 14 models
Facing deportation, sacked workers on US visas say Meta abandoned them
SoftBank Vision Fund loses $7.2 billion on back of tech writedowns
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
White House monitoring FTX collapse, calls for crypto industry regulation
Business Standard

Disney set to reduce its workforce, freeze hiring amid revenue drop

According to an internal leaked memo from Disney CEO Bob Chapek, seen by CNBC, the company is 'limiting headcount additions through a targeted hiring freeze'

Topics
disney | Walt Disney | United States

IANS  |  San Francisco 

The Walt Disney Company

Facing a slow revenue growth, Disney has reportedly planned to reduce its workforce and freeze hiring.

According to an internal leaked memo from Disney CEO Bob Chapek, seen by CNBC, the company is "limiting headcount additions through a targeted hiring freeze".

"Hiring for the small subset of the most critical, business-driving positions will continue, but all other roles are on hold. Your segment leaders and HR teams have more specific details on how this will apply to your teams", he wrote.

Approximately 190,000 people work at Disney.

"As we work through this evaluation process, we will look at every avenue of operations and labour to find savings, and we do anticipate some staff reductions as part of this review," said Chapek.

He also advised executives to only take necessary business travels. Virtual meetings should be conducted as often as possible.

Additionally, the company has planned to create "a cost structure taskforce".

"I am fully aware this will be a difficult process for many of you and your teams," Chapek mentioned.

Chapek has predicted that the company will become profitable by the end of 2024.

"We are going to have to make tough and uncomfortable decisions. But that is just what leadership requires, and I thank you in advance for stepping up during this important time" he added.

The actions were taken after the company released disappointing quarterly results.

Global revenues for The Walt Disney Company decreased 18 per cent to $1.1 billion and operating income dropped 18 per cent to $0.1 billion, owing to a decrease in advertising revenue due to lower average viewership, especially in India where there was no cricket in the September quarter.

--IANS

aj/na/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on disney

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 11:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.