Dollar rebounds as Fed officials comment on rates; $ at 6-year high vs yen

-
ALSO READ
Dollar, yen soft in thin trading after US equities hit record highs
Dollar rests after surging on Powell's reappointment, kiwi weakens
Safe-haven yen sinks to one-month low as Omicron variant worries ebb
World shares rise, dollar set for worst week since Sep as Omicron fears ebb
Aussie buoyant, dollar listless as Omicron optimism lifts risky assets
-
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index bounced back on Friday from recent declines following comments from Federal Reserve officials on interest rates that supported the currency, while the dollar was at a fresh six-year high against the yen and the euro eased.
St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard called for a dramatic increase in the Fed's overnight lending rate to more than 3% this year, and said in a statement Friday that he not only favored a half-point increase this week, but rate increases at a pace that would require half-point increases at five of the Fed's six remaining meetings this year.
The comments follow the Fed's decision on Wednesday to raise its key lending rate by a quarter of a percentage point. It also projected that the federal funds rate would reach a range of 1.75% to 2% by the end of 2022 and 2.8% next year.
Also on Friday, Federal Reserve Governor Chris Waller said economic risks around the war in Ukraine led him to vote in favor of a quarter percentage point rate increase at the Fed meeting this week.
"For the dollar, hawkish Fed speak has put some wind back in its sails," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.
"It's playing up the more hawkish outlook for Fed policy. While the Fed was hawkish this week, their outlook for rates was still generally in line with market expectations."
The U.S. dollar index was up 0.5% at 98.413 after declining every other day this week.
The dollar was up 0.5% against the Japanese yen and rose to its highest in six years. The Bank of Japan left its ultra-accommodative policy settings unchanged on Friday, as widely expected, leaving it an outlier among developed-world central banks which are exiting coronavirus pandemic emergency measures.
The euro weakened on Friday but was set for its biggest weekly gain in six weeks as investors watched developments in the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Russia paid interest due on two sovereign dollar bonds.
The euro declined 0.6% to $1.1028 but remained on track for its biggest weekly percentage gain since the first week of February, when European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde signalled for the first time that interest rates will rise in the euro zone in 2022.
The dollar was up 0.1% versus China's offshore yuan at 6.3716 yuan, registering little change following U.S. President Joe Biden's video call on Friday with Chinese President Xi Jinping, where Biden sought to prevent Beijing giving new life to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was down slightly while ether was up.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 11:31AM (1531 GMT)
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Dollar index
98.4130 97.9650 +0.48% 2.875% +98.6240 +97.8300
Euro/Dollar
$1.1028 $1.1093 -0.59% -3.00% +$1.1118 +$1.1004
Dollar/Yen
119.2450 118.6050 +0.53% +3.58% +119.3950 +118.4750
Euro/Yen
131.50 131.54 -0.03% +0.91% +131.9000 +131.2000
Dollar/Swiss
0.9349 0.9370 -0.21% +2.51% +0.9382 +0.9333
Sterling/Dollar
$1.3147 $1.3145 +0.03% -2.77% +$1.3183 +$1.3111
Dollar/Canadian
1.2629 1.2625 +0.03% -0.12% +1.2639 +1.2597
Aussie/Dollar
$0.7402 $0.7375 +0.38% +1.84% +$0.7410 +$0.7361
Euro/Swiss
1.0309 1.0390 -0.78% -0.59% +1.0401 +1.0309
Euro/Sterling
0.8386 0.8434 -0.57% -0.17% +0.8440 +0.8387
NZ
Dollar/Dollar $0.6894 $0.6880 +0.28% +0.80% +$0.6909 +$0.6868
Dollar/Norway
8.7750 8.7870 -0.10% -0.36% +8.8260 +8.7630
Euro/Norway
9.6785 9.7543 -0.78% -3.33% +9.7650 +9.6585
Dollar/Sweden
9.4427 9.4146 -0.24% +4.72% +9.4814 +9.3982
Euro/Sweden
10.4129 10.4384 -0.24% +1.75% +10.4578 +10.4101
(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London and Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; editing by Robert Birsel, Jason Neely and Jonathan Oatis)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU