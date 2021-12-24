World shares rise, dollar set for worst week since Sep as Omicron fears ebb

-
ALSO READ
Mexico reports first case of Covid variant Omicron in S Africa returnee
Delhi detects 4 more cases of Omicron variant, tally rises to 6: Minister
Omicron's high transmissibility rate worrying factor: Indian health experts
Omicron more contagious, less dangerous than Delta: Israeli scientist
Nepal imposes ban on entry from 9 countries amid Omicron variant scare
-
(Removes reference to U.S. and European stock index futures from paragraph 8 as those indexes are not trading)
By Alun John
HONG KONG (Reuters) -Most Asian share markets edged higher on Friday and the safe-haven dollar was on the back foot, on signs the Omicron variant would not significantly derail global economic growth.
The greenback was headed for its worst week since September while other risk-friendly assets from bitcoin to the Australian dollar held onto their recent gains buoyed by ebbing concerns over the severity of the new COVID-19 variant.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2%, and Japan's Nikkei inched 0.1% higher, after the S&P 500 had finished at a record closing high. [.N]
Some markets, however, fell on tighter measures to contain the spread of Omicron. Chinese blue chips slipped 0.32% a day after rising infections in the northwestern city of Xi'an resulted in a lockdown of its 13 million residents.
"As it looks like neither tapering nor the Omicron variant will have too much of an effect on the economy, globally, money is flowing into equities," said Steven Leung executive director for institutional sales at UOB Kay Hian in Hong Kong.
The U.S. Federal Reserve said last week it would accelerate tapering of its massive bond buying programme and paved the way for three interest rate hikes in 2022, but this did not roil markets as it did in 2013 when the Fed tapered its post financial crisis quantitative easing.
Meanwhile, economists believe the Omicron strain of COVID-19 is unlikely to prevent a second straight year of above-trend growth, even as they - and more importantly epidemiologists and public health experts - try to assess the variant's impact on health services given its apparent reduced severity yet increased transmissibility.
U.S. equity and Treasury markets will be closed on Friday for the holiday.
SOFT DOLLAR
In currency markets, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers was at 96.067, little changed on the day but was down 0.6% since Friday's close - its worst week since early September.
The dollar has lost ground on most currencies, barring the yen, another safe haven. The Japanese currency was at 114.38 per dollar on Friday and 82.75 against the Australian dollar, almost the same level as in late November when news about the Omicron variant first emerged.
The Aussie was at $0.7236, just off its five-week peak of $0.7252 hit overnight, and the pound which struck a month high of $1.3437 on Thursday, was last at $1.341, up 1.4% on the week.
"Cautious optimism that Omicron is less severe than Delta is supporting risk assets," said FX analysts at CBA in their daily note.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was 1.4926 at their Thursday close having touched more than a one-week high of 1.5010% earlier in the session as investors sold government bonds as part of the risk-on mood. [UST/]
In line with the same trend, bitcoin rose 4.5% on Thursday, its best day in nearly two weeks and held onto those gains on Friday in Asia, trading just above $51,000.
Trading patterns in the world's largest cryptocurrency are gradually becoming more aligned with risk-on and risk-off moves in traditional markets as institutional investors' influence grows.
Oil prices fell on Friday in thin, holiday trade snapping a three-day rally. Brent crude futures slid 0.47%, to $76.49 a barrel. U.S. markets are closed. [O/R]
The weak dollar helped spot gold to continue to edge up 0.6% on the day, and 1.15% on the week to $1,818 per ounce. [GOL/]
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU