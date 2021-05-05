Donald Trump launches his own social media platform as WordPress blog

-
Banned on Facebook and Twitter, former US President Donald Trump has launched a new so-called social media platform, which is actually just a WordPress blog on his own website.
His followers can sign up for posts alerts on the platforms via their email and phone numbers.
The new platform is designed like a generic version of Twitter but is hosted as a running blog.
A Twitter spokesperson told The Verge on Tuesday that "Generally, sharing content from the website reference is permitted as long as the material does not otherwise the Twitter Rules".
Trump has posted content dating back to March 24 on the new 'platform'.
The latest post is a video advertising his new platform, calling it "a place to speak freely and safely, straight from the desk of Donald J. Trump."
The platform appears to have been built by Campaign Nucleus, a digital services company founded by Trump's former campaign manager Brad Parscale.
The Trump's 'platform' went live just ahead of ruling by the independent Oversight Board on the ban concerning Trump, who was banned on Facebook following the Capitol attack on January 6.
On January 21, the Oversight Board accepted a case referral from Facebook to examine its decision to indefinitely suspend Trump's access to post content on Facebook and Instagram, as well as provide policy recommendations on suspensions when the user is a political leader.
Trump is still banned from using Facebook and its other platforms like Twitter.
