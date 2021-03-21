New feature of Twitter will let users play Youtube videos within the app

-
ALSO READ
'Who the hell are you?', US lawmakers scold Twitter, Facebook, Google CEOs
Twitter aims to have women as 50% of its global workforce by 2025
Committed to transparency; will share 'timely updates' with govt: Twitter
Data Protection Bill: Twitter reps appear before Parliamentary panel
System change earlier than planned caused global outage, says Twitter
-
The micro-blogging social media giant Twitter is in the works to introduce a new feature on the platform which will allow its users to watch YouTube videos without leaving the Twitter app.
The social media maniacs who are a regular user of Twitter have their special interactions with various texts, images, GIFs and videos. All are easily viewable on the platform itself, but the case is different with the tweets that have YouTube video links attached to them.
For the YouTube videos, one has to click the link and go watch them on YouTube. Taking that into consideration, the Facebook-owned company is now testing the ability for its users to watch YouTube videos without leaving the Twitter app.
According to The Verge, Twitter confirmed the test was happening via its Twitter Support account, with the test being limited to iOS for now. What this means is that tweets that contain YouTube videos will be able to be played within the tweet itself, kind of like if the users were to upload a video directly to Twitter.
It was also confirmed to The Verge that the test will only run for four weeks and is limited to a very small group of users spread across, Canada, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and the US.
After the four week test, Twitter intends to "look at the results and will scale accordingly," which could mean a lot more extensive test on iOS, or playing out a comparable test on Android before a more extensive rollout.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU