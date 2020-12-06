Donald Trump presses Georgia's governor to overturn election result

-
ALSO READ
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris greet Hindus on Navratri
Democracy messy, requires patience: Biden on delayed US election results
Americans have a clear choice, Joe Biden has won decisively: Kamala Harris
Joe Biden wins US Presidency after long, bitter contest with Trump
Joe Biden terms Donald Trump's remarks about Kamala Harris 'despicable'
-
President Donald Trump has fruitlessly pressed Georgia's governor to call a special legislative session aimed at overturning the presidential election results in that state.
Trump made his request iof Gov. Brian Kemp in a phone call on Saturday, and the governor refused. That is according to a senior government official in Georgia with knowledge of the call who was not authorised to discuss the private conversation and spoke on the condition of anonymity.
A person close to the White House who was briefed on the matter verified that account of the call.
Trump's request was first reported by The Washington Post. Trump's fixation with his defeat is overshadowing his party's campaign to save its majority in the Senate. The call took place hours before Trump is to appear at a rally in Georgia, where Republicans hope he will dedicate his energy to imploring their supporters to vote in two runoff elections Jan. 5.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU