Donald Trump reports no symptoms of Covid-19: White House physician

-
ALSO READ
Trump's 'irresponsible' drive-by is 'astounding': Walter Reed physician
Donald Trump is fever-free and feeling better: White House physician
Donald Trump's surprise drive-by to greet supporters outside hospital
White House scrambles to clarify Donald Trump's corornavirus timeline
Nancy Pelosi says Donald Trump's doctors need to be honest on his treatment
-
Following his departure from the Walter Reed Medical Center, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday had a restful first night at home, and reported no symptoms of COVID-19, confirmed White House physician Dr Sean Conley.
In a written memorandum, Dr Conley said: "This morning the President's team of physicians met him in the Residence. He had a restful first night at home, and today he reports no symptoms. Vital signs and physical exam remain stable, with an ambulatory oxygen saturation level of 95 to 97 per cent. Overall he continues to do extremely well, I will provide updates as we know more."
On Monday, Trump returned to the White House after departing from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was admitted for treatment of Covid-19.
As soon as he reached the White House he took off his mask despite caution from Dr Conley that Trump was not entirely "out of the woods yet".
"After exiting the presidential helicopter, Trump entered the White House through the Blue Room balcony and walked upstairs from South Portico. He then proceeded to take off his mask and put it in his pocket while he gave a thumbs up to the onlookers from the balcony," CNN reported.
On Thursday, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU