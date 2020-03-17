JUST IN
Donald Trump says coronavirus pandemic likely to end in US by July

Trump, who said the US "may be" heading into a recession due to the virus, said he was asking Americans to restrict gatherings to groups of fewer than 10

AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

President Donald Trump speaks in an address to the nation from the Oval Office at the White House about the coronavirus
President Donald Trump speaks in an address to the nation from the Oval Office at the White House about the coronavirus

President Donald Trump has said the coronavirus pandemic that has killed thousands and brought life in countries across the world grinding to a halt could end by July in the United States.

"So it seems to me that if we do a really good job... people are talking about July, August, something like that," Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday when asked how long the outbreak might last.

"So it could be right in that period of time where it, I say, it washes through." Trump, who said the US "may be" heading into a recession due to the virus, said he was asking Americans to restrict gatherings to groups of fewer than 10 when socializing outside or indoors.
March 17 2020

