Donald Trump says he would be leaving military hospital on Monday

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: Trump accuses WHO of being 'China-centric', puts hold on funding
President Kovind wishes Donald, Melania Trump speedy recovery from Covid
Our aggressive strategy against coronavirus pandemic is working: Trump
US Covid-19 toll overcounted? Trump ponders; Fauci says it could be more
Covid-19 strategy working in US, number of new cases stabilizing: Trump
-
US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he would be leaving the military hospital later in the day after undergoing treatment at the health centre for coronavirus for three days.
“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 PM. Feeling really good! Don't be afraid of Covid-19,” Trump said in a tweet Monday afternoon.
“Don't let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!,” he said in the tweet.
Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump were tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.
He was admitted to the Walter Reed National Military Center on Friday, which the White House said, was for abundance of caution.
His doctors are scheduled to deliver an update on his health soon.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU