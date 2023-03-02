Earthquake of 4.1-magnitude, 245 km depth hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad: NCS

-
-
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred 267 kms east northeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Thursday at 02.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 02-03-2023, 02:35:57 IST, Lat: 37.73 & Long: 73.47, Depth: 245 Km ,Location: 267km ENE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted on Thursday.
The quake struck at a depth of 245 kilometres at a latitude of 37.73 and a longitude of 73.47.
Further details awaited.
First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 07:39 IST
