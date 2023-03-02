JUST IN
Ahead of Blinken's India visit, US contrasts its G-20 goals and Russia's
Business Standard

Earthquake of 4.1-magnitude, 245 km depth hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad: NCS

Topics
Earthquake | Afghanistan

ANI  Asia 

Earthquake, quake
Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred 267 kms east northeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Thursday at 02.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 02-03-2023, 02:35:57 IST, Lat: 37.73 & Long: 73.47, Depth: 245 Km ,Location: 267km ENE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted on Thursday.

The quake struck at a depth of 245 kilometres at a latitude of 37.73 and a longitude of 73.47.

Further details awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 07:39 IST

