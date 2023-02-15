JUST IN
Magnitude 5.7 quake hits New Zealand's capital, no damage reported
US policy manual update to help aged-out children of long-term visa holders
EU formally bans gas, diesel car sales from 2035 to boost EV transition
Elon Musk hopes to have Twitter CEO 'probably toward the end of this year'
Afghanistan remains primary terrorist threat for Central, South Asia: UN
General Bajwa asked me to condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine: Imran Khan
Trump probe: Justice Department seeks to pierce attorney-client privilege
S Korea to take action against officials over N Korean drone infiltrations
London the world's second most expensive city for driving, shows report
China's world-beating drop in Covid-19 deaths revives data concerns
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
China smartphone market shows recovery after worst 2022 sales: Report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude jolts New Zealand, epicenter in Cook Strait

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted New Zealand's North Island on Wednesday, according to New Zealand's geoscience research service provider.

Topics
earthquakes | New Zealand | Earthquake

IANS  |  Wellington 

New Zealand, NZ Flag
Photo: iStock

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted New Zealand's North Island on Wednesday, according to New Zealand's geoscience research service provider.

It occurred at 19:38 local time (0638 GMT), striking 50 km northwest of Paraparaumu, a town in the southwestern North Island of New Zealand, 55 km north of the nation's capital city, Wellington, at a depth of 57.4 km, said the GNS Science, Xinhua News Agency reported.

There are no reports of casualties so far.

--IANS

int/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on earthquakes

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 15:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.