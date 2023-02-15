JUST IN
Elon Musk hopes to have Twitter CEO 'probably toward the end of this year'
Afghanistan remains primary terrorist threat for Central, South Asia: UN
General Bajwa asked me to condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine: Imran Khan
Trump probe: Justice Department seeks to pierce attorney-client privilege
S Korea to take action against officials over N Korean drone infiltrations
London the world's second most expensive city for driving, shows report
China's world-beating drop in Covid-19 deaths revives data concerns
UN chief Guterres calls for action to address root cause of rising seas
WHO urges cross-border humanitarian aid delivery between Turkey, Syria
Romania, Moldova both report mysterious balloon-like objects in their skies
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Sacking 7,000 employees in 2-hour call was bad idea: Salesforce CEO
icon-arrow-left
EU formally bans gas, diesel car sales from 2035 to boost EV transition
Business Standard

Elon Musk hopes to have Twitter CEO 'probably toward the end of this year'

'I think I need to stabilize the organization and make sure it's in a financial healthy place, Musk said when asked about when he'd name a CEO. I'm guessing probably toward the end of this year'

Topics
Elon Musk | Twitter | United States

AP  |  Dubai 

Elon Musk
Twitter CEO Elon Musk. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Billionaire Elon Musk said Wednesday that he anticipates finding a CEO for Twitter probably toward the end of this year."

Speaking via a video call to the World Government Summit in Dubai, Musk said making sure the platform can function remained the most important thing for him.

I think I need to stabilize the organization and make sure it's in a financial healthy place, Musk said when asked about when he'd name a CEO. I'm guessing probably toward the end of this year.

Musk, 51, made his wealth initially on the finance website PayPal, then created the spacecraft company SpaceX and the electric car company Tesla. In recent months, however, more attention has been focused on the chaos surrounding his $44 billion purchase of the microblogging site Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military's use of Musk's satellite internet service Starlink as it defends itself against Russia's ongoing invasion has put Musk off and on at the center of the war.

Forbes estimates Musk's wealth at just under $200 billion. The Forbes analysis ranks Musk as the second-wealthiest person on Earth, just behind French luxury brand magnate Bernard Arnault.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Elon Musk

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 12:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.