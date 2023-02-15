Elon Musk hopes to have Twitter CEO 'probably toward the end of this year'

-
Billionaire Elon Musk said Wednesday that he anticipates finding a CEO for Twitter probably toward the end of this year."
Speaking via a video call to the World Government Summit in Dubai, Musk said making sure the platform can function remained the most important thing for him.
I think I need to stabilize the organization and make sure it's in a financial healthy place, Musk said when asked about when he'd name a CEO. I'm guessing probably toward the end of this year.
Musk, 51, made his wealth initially on the finance website PayPal, then created the spacecraft company SpaceX and the electric car company Tesla. In recent months, however, more attention has been focused on the chaos surrounding his $44 billion purchase of the microblogging site Twitter.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military's use of Musk's satellite internet service Starlink as it defends itself against Russia's ongoing invasion has put Musk off and on at the center of the war.
Forbes estimates Musk's wealth at just under $200 billion. The Forbes analysis ranks Musk as the second-wealthiest person on Earth, just behind French luxury brand magnate Bernard Arnault.
Wed, February 15 2023. 12:05 IST
