JUST IN
Elon Musk hopes to have Twitter CEO 'probably toward the end of this year'
Afghanistan remains primary terrorist threat for Central, South Asia: UN
General Bajwa asked me to condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine: Imran Khan
Trump probe: Justice Department seeks to pierce attorney-client privilege
S Korea to take action against officials over N Korean drone infiltrations
London the world's second most expensive city for driving, shows report
China's world-beating drop in Covid-19 deaths revives data concerns
UN chief Guterres calls for action to address root cause of rising seas
WHO urges cross-border humanitarian aid delivery between Turkey, Syria
Romania, Moldova both report mysterious balloon-like objects in their skies
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Elon Musk hopes to have Twitter CEO 'probably toward the end of this year'
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

EU formally bans gas, diesel car sales from 2035 to boost EV transition

In a move to boost the transition to electric vehicles (EVs), the European Parliament has approved the law to ban the sale of new gas and diesel cars in the EU, starting in 2035.

Topics
European Union | Electric Vehicles | Parliament

IANS  |  London 

Photo: Bloomberg
GMC Hummer electric vehicles on the production line at General Motors’ Factory ZERO all-electric vehicle assembly plant in Detroit, Michigan, (Photo: Bloomberg)

In a move to boost the transition to electric vehicles (EVs), the European Parliament has approved the law to ban the sale of new gas and diesel cars in the EU, starting in 2035.

The new legislation sets the path towards zero CO2 emissions for new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in 2035 (an EU fleet-wide target to reduce CO2 emissions produced by new cars and vans by 100 per cent compared to 2021).

The Commission will present by 2025 a methodology to assess and report data on CO2 emissions throughout the full life-cycle of cars and vans sold on the EU market.

"This regulation encourages the production of zero- and low-emission vehicles. It contains an ambitious revision of the targets for 2030 and a zero-emission target for 2035, which is crucial to reach climate neutrality by 2050," said Jan Huitema, a member of the European Parliament.

"Purchasing and driving zero-emission cars will become cheaper for consumers and a second-hand market will emerge more quickly. It makes sustainable driving accessible to everyone," Huitema added.

Manufacturers responsible for small production volumes in a calendar year (1,000 to 10,000 new cars or 1,000 to 22 000 new vans) may be granted a derogation until the end of 2035 (those registering fewer than 1 000 new vehicles per year continue to be exempt), said the Commission.

Every two years, starting from the end of 2025, the Commission will publish a report to evaluate the progress towards zero-emission road mobility.

The law was first accepted by negotiators from EU countries, the European Parliament and the European Commission in October last year.

Several automakers like Volkswagen have already said to produce only EVs in Europe by 2033.

--IANS

na/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on European Union

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 12:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.