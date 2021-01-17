Ecuador reports record 3,942 daily Covid-19 cases, tally hits 230,808

-
ALSO READ
EU to buy up to 300 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine
Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine deliveries may start before Christmas
Pfizer, BioNTech say their Covid-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective
Singapore starts giving Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine to healthcare workers
Mexico kicks off Covid vaccination campaign with Pfizer-BioNTech candidate
-
Ecuador registered a record 3,942 daily cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total to 230,808, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Saturday.
The figures are part of an exponential increase in infections that the South American country has registered this month.
The ministry stated that Ecuador reached 9,711 deaths from COVID-19, with 42 new deaths registered in the last 24 hours.
The province of Pichincha, where the capital of Quito is located, continues to lead the country in cases, with a total of 81,102, followed by Guayas with 29,775; Manabi with 16,244; and Azuay with 14,681.
Ecuador has not been able to gain control over the pandemic largely due to citizens ignoring government health recommendations, especially during the Christmas and New Year holidays.
The country is planning to begin its COVID-19 vaccination pilot program next week with the arrival of the first 86,000 doses of vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU