US consumers spend $57 billion on video games in 2020 amid lockdowns

-
ALSO READ
Clarity in policies, robust talent supply to spur Indian gaming biz: Nazara
Fantasy cricket gaming apps roll out slew of offers as IPL kicks off
Flipkart bolsters gaming strategy, acquires gaming startup Mech Mocha
Online gaming to have fun and hone your skills under the Covid-19 lockdown
77% consumers want fantasy gaming advertisements banned: Survey
-
As people spent most time at home owing to the pandemic, spending on video games set a new record of $56.9 billion in 2020 in the US, according to a new report.
This is a 27 per cent increase compared to 2019.
The consumer spending on hardware reached its highest level since 2011 at $5.3 billion, a 35 per cent increase compared to 2019, according to data provided by global market research company NPD Group.
"December 2020 consumer spending across video game hardware, content and accessories reached a record $7.7 billion, 25 per cent higher when compared to a year ago," said Mat Piscatella, Executive Director at the NPD Group.
"Full year spending also set a new record, totaling $56.9 billion, 27 per cent higher than 2019".
Hardware dollar sales reached $1.35 billion in December 2020, an increase of 38 per cent when compared to a year ago.
"Annual hardware dollar sales totalled $5.3 billion, 35 per cent higher than 2019, and the most since $5.6 billion was reached in 2011," Piscatella said in a tweet on Friday.
Nintendo Switch was the best-selling hardware platform in units and dollars for both December and the 2020 year.
Annual dollar sales of Switch hardware were the second highest for a platform in the US history.
"PlayStation 5 finished 2020 as the #2 best-selling console in dollar sales, while PlayStation 4 ranked 2nd in units sold. PlayStation 5 set a new dollar sales record for PlayStation hardware through each platform's first December," the NPD Group informed.
Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War was the best-selling game of both December as well as 2020, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was 2020's 2nd best-seller.
Call of Duty ranked as the best-selling gaming franchise in the US market for a record 12th consecutive year.
"Cyberpunk 2077 debuted as the #2 best-selling game of December, and the 19th best-selling game of 2020, despite the lack of digital tracking".
Half of the top 20 best-selling games of December were published by Nintendo.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU