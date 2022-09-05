Egypt's president meets Saudi FM to discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

-
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi met with visiting Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Cairo, where they discussed bilateral ties and regional and international issues of mutual interests, said the Egyptian presidency.
Sisi stressed that the Egypt-Saudi Arabia ties represent "a cornerstone for stability in the entire Middle East region," particularly considering the delicate conditions Arab countries are going through and various challenges they are facing, said Egypt's presidential spokesman Bassam Rady in a statement on Sunday.
For his part, the Saudi Foreign Minister highlighted the kingdom's commitment to strengthening "the strategic cooperation" with Egypt at various levels, adding that Saudi Arabia is keen to further advance the joint action and intensive coordination with Egypt on regional and international issues, Xinhua news agency reported.
In June, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud paid a state visit to Cairo, during which he met with Sisi and witnessed the signing of 14 investment deals worth $7.7 billion in total, covering infrastructure, renewable energy, e-commerce, digital finance, and other fields.
