Business Standard

Elon Musk dissolves Twitter's board, becomes the sole director

It confirms that instead of joining Twitter's board of directors, Elon Musk is now their sole replacement

Topics
Elon Musk | Twitter

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Elon Musk
Elon Musk (Photo: Bloomberg)

Chief Twit Elon Musk has dissolved Twitter's board of directors after his takeover of the company, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing on Monday.

Musk, according to the filing, became "the sole director of Twitter", reports CNN.

It confirms that instead of joining Twitter's board of directors, Elon Musk is now their sole replacement.

"On October 27, 2022, and as a result of the consummation of the Merger, Musk became the sole director of Twitter," read the filing.

"In accordance with the terms of the Merger Agreement, effective as of the effective time of the Merger, the following persons, who were directors of Twitter prior to the effective time of the Merger, are no longer directors of Twitter: Bret Taylor, Parag Agrawal, Omid Kordestani, David Rosenblatt, Martha Lane Fox, Patrick Pichette, Egon Durban, Fei-Fei Li, and Mimi Alemayehou," according to the SEC filing.

The company filing said that all previous members of Twitter's board, including recently ousted CEO Agrawal and Chairman Taylor, are no longer directors "in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement."

Musk took over as Twitter boss and his first job was to reportedly fire Indian-origin CEO Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, the company's policy chief Vijaya Gadde and others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 23:58 IST

