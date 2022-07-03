Elon Musk ends Twitter hiatus, shares photo of himself and sons with Pope

-
ALSO READ
Elon Musk's net worth hits 11-month low, drops below $200 billion
Tesla, Twitter shares drop on potential legal issues against Musk, coup bid
After Musk, co-founder Dorsey also slams Twitter board amid takeover push
Democrats attacking me and sidelining Tesla and SpaceX: Elon Musk
Elon Musk drops plans to join Twitter board, deletes weekend tweets
-
Tesla owner Elon Musk recently marked his Twitter return following a brief hiatus with a rare family photo.
According to E! News, in the picture Musk, along with his sons Griffin Kai, Damian and Saxon, was seen posing with Pope Francis during a recent trip to Italy. "Honored to meet @Pontifex yesterday," he wrote.
An Italian newspaper reported that the businessman and the pontiff had a 40-minute meeting at Casa Santa Marta in Vatican City. Elon talked about his ideas on improving the world and humanity, the outlet stated.
Elon shares his four teenage sons with his first wife Justine Wilson. Griffin has a twin, who in April filed a request in a Los Angeles court to change her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson in accordance with her new gender identity.
"I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form," she stated in her filing.
Elon, who also shares toddler son X AE A-Xii and baby girl Exa Dark Siderael with ex Grimes, had recently started posting again on Twitter, a social media network he uses regularly and plans to purchase, after being largely absent since June 21.
As per E! News, ten minutes before posting his photo with his four eldest sons, Elon shared a throwback pic of himself with his second ex-wife, actor Talulah Riley, dressed up while walking in the Italian city of Venice.
He tweeted, "Talulah designed that dress herself and much of my 40th birthday party. She is a party genius.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU