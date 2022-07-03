Elon Musk ends Twitter hiatus, shares photo of himself and sons with Pope

Tesla owner Elon Musk recently marked his return following a brief hiatus with a rare family photo.

According to E! News, in the picture Musk, along with his sons Griffin Kai, Damian and Saxon, was seen posing with during a recent trip to Italy. "Honored to meet @Pontifex yesterday," he wrote.

An Italian newspaper reported that the businessman and the pontiff had a 40-minute meeting at Casa Santa Marta in Vatican City. Elon talked about his ideas on improving the world and humanity, the outlet stated.

Elon shares his four teenage sons with his first wife Justine Wilson. Griffin has a twin, who in April filed a request in a Los Angeles court to change her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson in accordance with her new gender identity.

"I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form," she stated in her filing.

Elon, who also shares toddler son X AE A-Xii and baby girl Exa Dark Siderael with ex Grimes, had recently started posting again on Twitter, a social media network he uses regularly and plans to purchase, after being largely absent since June 21.

As per E! News, ten minutes before posting his photo with his four eldest sons, Elon shared a throwback pic of himself with his second ex-wife, actor Talulah Riley, dressed up while walking in the Italian city of Venice.

He tweeted, "Talulah designed that dress herself and much of my 40th birthday party. She is a party genius.

