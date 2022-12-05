Elon Musk says he takes Kanye's 'half Chinese' comment as a compliment

JUST IN
Global central banks extend rate hike push in Nov as inflation soars
Elon Musk
Elon Musk (Photo: Bloomberg)

After the suspension of his Twitter account, Kanye West called Elon Musk "half Chinese", which created a massive furore over social media.

Now, Elon Musk has responded to the remark made by Kanye by saying he takes that as a compliment!

On Monday, Kanye took to Instagram and wrote, "Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half Chinese? Have you ever seen his pics as a child? Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African supermodel and we have an Elon."

He continued, "I say an Elon because they probably made 10 to 30 Elons and he is the first genetic hybrid that stuck..Well let's not forget about Obama."

Kanye added, "I'm sorry for using curse words in church but I don't have another word for Obama yet. YE24 Let's Unify and find out LUAFO."

Sharing the note, he captioned, "On Jay Zs birthday Future president of the United States Ye uses Mark Zuckerberg's platform to incite a mass investigation of Elon Musk's childhood photos in the midst of Balenciagagate I call this The theory of everything Problem solved Praise God."

Later, a Twitter account quoted Kanye's statement on Twitter to which Elon Musk replied, "I take that as a compliment!"

 

Kanye West has been suspended from Twitter for violating the microblogging site's rules against incitement to violence.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter on December 2 to confirm the suspension of the 22-time Grammy Awardee from the platform.

"I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended." Musk tweeted in response to a user who asked for Kanye to be "fixed".

The Hollywood Reporter reported that the "Praise God" rapper took to the microblogging platform to post a number of controversial tweets, which included some texts between himself and Musk.In the tweet, which has been deleted by Twitter, the "Runaway" singer posted an image which appeared to be a Swastika merged with the Star of David.

Elon Musk in his Twitter post said: "Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 13:50 IST

`
