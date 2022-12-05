JUST IN
Business Standard

Mass power outage in North Carolina probed as 'criminal occurrence'

More than 38,000 customers were off power in Moore County on Sunday, according to the Duke Energy outage map

Topics
power cut | electricity

IANS  |  Washington 

power, electricity, IIP, grids, cyber security, demand, discoms, distribution, companies, firms, transmission, transformer, workers

A massive power outage in the US state of North Carolina is being investigated as a "criminal occurrence".

Several communities of Moore County began experiencing power outages after 7 p.m. on Saturday, the Sheriff's Office said on Sunday.

The office noted that evidence indicated intentional vandalism at multiple sites, reports Xinhua news agency.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper tweeted on Sunday that he had "spoken with Duke Energy and state law enforcement officials about the power outages in Moore County".

"They are investigating and working to return electricity to those impacted," Cooper wrote. "The state is providing support as needed."

More than 38,000 customers were off power in Moore County on Sunday, according to the Duke Energy outage map.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 11:10 IST

