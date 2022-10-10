Instagram, Twitter restrict Kanye West's account over anti-Semitic posts

JUST IN
Kyiv, multiple Ukrainian cities hit by Russian missiles at rush hour
Kanye West's Twitter account has been restricted by the company. Not just that, his Instagram account has also been restricted.

Kanye West
Kanye West (Photo: Bloomberg)

According to Variety, a Twitter spokesperson confirmed the news. However, the reason for which his account was restricted by the micro-blogging site hasn't been specified by the company yet.

Many have been linking the decision to restrict his account to his last two tweets which have been largely criticized as anti-semitic.

Twitter has removed the first tweet for "violating the Twitter rules." Later, West asserted in the post that he couldn't be antisemitic and claimed that Jews had "toyed" with him.

He wrote, "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death [sic] con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE". The tweet has now been deleted.

"The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also. You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," West added.

Later, he tweeted, "Who do you think created cancel culture?" This tweet is still very much on the site.

A restriction was put on West's Instagram account a day earlier after the social media site deleted content from his account for violating its policies.

According to Variety, a Meta spokesperson confirmed the news and added that putting temporary restrictions on posting, commenting, and messaging is standard procedure for accounts that frequently violate the policies of the social networking platform.

In a now-deleted post, West, who goes under the name @kanyewest on Instagram, posted a screenshot of a message that was supposedly sent to the rapper Diddy and was denounced as anti-semitic by Jewish activist groups including the American Jewish Committee.

After being restricted on Instagram, West briefly returned to Twitter in the hours that followed, seemingly criticising Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for the move.

This is not the first time Kanye West has faced Instagram restrictions. The rapper was taken off the platform in March for a full day. In that case, content from West's account was also deleted for violating the policies against hate speech, bullying, and harassment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 15:48 IST

`
