Ethiopia accused of encroaching territories, violating border deals

Sudan's National Borders Commission has accused Ethiopia of violating the historical border agreements signed between the two countries.
On Wednesday, Maaz Tango, head of the Commission, briefed the ambassadors, diplomats and representatives of regional and international organisations to Sudan on the dimensions of the border dispute between the two countries, reports Xinhua news agency.
"The Ethiopian encroachments upon the Sudanese territory have continued since 1957," Tango was quoted as saying during the briefing.
Ethiopia also evaded its obligations in the border agreements which could be traced back to as early as 1903, he added.
Khartoum has all the documents supporting its position and its sovereignty over the lands entered by the Sudanese Armed Forces, Tango noted.
Earlier in the day, the Sudanese foreign ministry said an Ethiopian military plane penetrated the Sudanese border in what it termed as "a serious and unjustified escalation".
Since September 2020, the Sudan-Ethiopia border has been witnessing rising tensions and skirmishes between the two sides.
The border area of Fashaga between Sudan and Ethiopia, one of the five localities of Sudan's Gadaref State, often witnesses deadly attacks by Ethiopian militias during the preparation for agricultural season.
--IANS
ksk/
