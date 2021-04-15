EU lays out $1-trn plan to fund recovery from coronavirus pandemic

The (EU) set out its blueprint to raise nearly $1 trillion of debt over five years as it seeks to fund its recovery from the pandemic.

The bloc is aiming to issue the first debt under its NextGenerationEU stimulus as early as July and will use a “state-of-the-art” platform to begin selling bonds and bills via a network of primary bank dealers by September, according to the bloc’s executive branch. Almost a third of the roughly 800 billion euros ($957 billion) will be in green bonds, using a framework of rules to be published in early summer, with issuance as early as the fall.

“The Commission will need to execute financing operations up to €150-200 billion per year over the period to end 2026,” the EU executive said Wednesday. “By June 2021, the Commission will be ready to begin mobilising the funds.”



It highlights the ambition of the EU’s first meaningful entry into bond markets, which will see the total of outstanding bonds closing in on that of Spain’s this decade. It also lays the foundation to challenge US Treasuries in coming years as a haven asset, providing a boost to integration in the region and for its common currency.

Still, EU member states still have to ratify the recovery proposals and a number of hurdles have arisen that could delay issuance. In Germany, there is a challenge to the package going through the courts, while in Poland a junior coalition party has also committed to opposing it.

“We have no time to lose,” said Johannes Hahn, the EU’s budget commissioner, during a press briefing. “I appeal to all member states to speed up the process.”



Bonds will be issued and regularly sold across a range of maturities from between three and 30 years, while there will also be short-dated bills, according to the Commission. It highlighted the latter as a quick way to raise money, at least in the early phase of the program. The program is €56 billion more than initial plans outlined last year that were predicated on 2018 prices.