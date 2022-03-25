EU reaches agreement on rules to rein in Google, Meta, other tech giants

-
ALSO READ
Google's rival firms want EU lawmakers to act via new tech rules
Why is India Inc seeing a surge in shareholder activism?
EU lawmaker says US tech giants should be regulated where they are based
EU opens probe into Nvidia's $40 bn acquisition of chip maker Arm
In Focus: Reliance Industries the latest target of shareholder activism?
-
The European Union (EU) countries and lawmakers have reached an agreement on an unprecedented law to curb the market dominance of the biggest tech companies such as Alphabet's Google, Meta, Amazon and Apple.
The EU countries and lawmakers on Thursday agreed upon a law to curb dominance of big tech companies, Xinhua news agency reported.
The law called the Digital Markets Act (DMA) is aimed at stopping the largest tech platforms from using their interlocking services and considerable resources to box in users and squash emerging rivals, giving new entrants a better chance to survive against the world's powerful tech juggernauts.
"DMA. 3 letters -- and a lot of work done for fair & open digital markets," European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton said in a tweet.
"And with tonight's agreement, soon a reality. Because no one should be 'too big to care'."
Executive Vice-President for a Europe Fit for the Digital Age, Margrethe Vestager also confirmed in a tweet that there was a deal on the law.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU