P&O Ferries boss acknowledges breaking rules in mass firings

-
ALSO READ
UK PM Boris Johnson says ferry firm's mass firings likely broke law
Four labour codes that everyone is talking about
Trade unions meet Rajasthan chief minister, demand amendment in labour laws
New Wage Rate Index series released; base year revised to 2016 from 1963-65
4 labour codes likely to be implemented by FY23 as states ready draft rules
-
The head of a Dubai government-owned ferry operator at the centre of a bitter labour dispute in the UK acknowledged on Thursday that the firm should have consulted with workers before firing 786 crew members but chose not to because it knew labour unions would never agree to the company's plans.
P & O Ferries Chief Executive Peter Hebblethwaite made the comments under repeated questions from lawmakers who characterised the company's actions as a willful decision to break UK labour law.
Hebblethwaite said the company was offering workers generous compensation after firing them without notice last week.
The company, which operates in Britain and is owned by a subsidiary of Dubai company DP World, dismissed the workers as part of a restructuring plan needed to save the business.
The fired workers will be replaced by cheaper staff provided by a third-party crew provider.
We assessed that given the fundamental nature of change, no union could accept it and therefore we chose not to consult because a consultation process would have been a sham,'' Hebblethwaite said. We didn't want to put anybody through that.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU