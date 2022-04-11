EU ready for speedy integration of Ukraine: European Commission chief

chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday that the bloc will support Ukraine's parallel efforts to rebuild and seek EU membership once the conflict is over.

Von der Leyen told CNN in an interview that the eastern European nation belonged in Europe and its accession to the might be viewed as an extraordinary case.

It usually takes an aspiring EU member state years to clear accession hurdles, von der Leyen admitted. She travelled to Kyiv on Friday to hand Volodymyr Zelenskyy a membership questionnaire to launch the process.

