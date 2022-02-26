European Union agrees to freeze assets of Putin and foreign minister

-
ALSO READ
Ukraine crisis: UK will sanction Putin 'imminently', Johnson tells NATO
Ukraine crisis: UK will sanction Putin 'imminently', Johnson tells NATO
Russia's military ops in Ukraine a 'forced measure', says Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin assault on Ukraine is 'attack on democracy': Nancy Pelosi
Families of Indians stuck in Ukraine protest near Russian embassy
-
The European Union agreed to freeze the assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov along with other sanctions, according to Latvia's foreign minister.
A decision to freeze Putin and Lavrov's assets indicates that Western powers are moving toward unprecedented measures to try to stop the brutal invasion of Russia's neighbour and a major war in Europe.
Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said in a Tweet on Friday that the EU's foreign ministers adopted the 2nd sanctions package and added that the asset freeze includes President of Russia and its Foreign Minister.
He said the EU plans to prepare another package of sanctions.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU