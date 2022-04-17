European Union to sanction Russia's Sberbank, other banks: Report

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: 'Enough is enough,' says United Nations chief on Ukraine crisis
LIVE: Russian invasion shut down 30% of Ukraine's economy, says FM
LIVE: Ukraine's prez says he will not accept Russian ultimatums to end war
3rd round of Russia-Ukraine talks end with no significant results: Report
Next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine on Monday: Ukraine official
-
The European Union plans to sanction Russia's largest lender Sberbank and other Russian financial firms in its next round of restrictions, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen told a German newspaper.
"We are looking further at the banking sector, especially Sberbank, which accounts for 37 per cent of the Russian banking sector," von der Leyen told Bild am Sonntag when asked about the forthcoming sixth round of sanctions.
The US had imposed "severe sanctions" on Sberbank and another Russian lender, Alfa Bank, earlier in April. The UK has also sanctioned Sberbank and committed to ending all imports of Russian coal and oil by the end of 2022, the BBC reported.
But the EU had, so far, spared Sberbank and another large Russian lender, Gazprombank, as they were the main routes for its payments for Russian oil and gas.
In its fifth round of penalties, the EU had announced a number of restrictions, including a "full transaction ban" on four banks that represented 23 per cent of Russia's banking sector.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU