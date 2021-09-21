Evergrande's woes linked to China crackdown starting with Alibaba

-
ALSO READ
Evergrande gave workers a choice: loan us cash or lose your bonus
Evergrande begins repaying wealth product investors with property
Asia markets fight for footing as investors fret over Evergrande crisis
China pumps in $14-billion cash as Evergrande's pain roils markets
World shares jolted by Evergrande crisis as debt payment test looms
-
Some of the firms with significant holdings of Evergrande bonds are Ashmore Group PLC and HSBC Holdings PLC, both of London; BlackRock Inc. based in New York; and UBS Group AG of Zurich, MarketWatch reported.
Evergrande, which reportedly faces at least $83.5 million in interest payments due on Thursday, with a 30-day grace period, is raising concerns about a liquidity crisis among all Chinese and Hong Kong property companies, as markets quickly turn off access to dollar funding.
In a more macro way, the firm's woes are bringing to the fore China's wide-scale regulatory crackdown across most of its businesses, starting with technology giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. which is rattling confidence in the world's second-largest economy, the report said.
China's crackdown on property developers, without a known endgame, is what's sapping liquidity from thinly traded securities like Evergrande bonds, which are held in passive emerging-market-index exchange-traded funds and separately managed accounts at U.S., European and Asian money-management firms.
"The spillover that's happened to other markets is somewhat notable," Ben Emons, managing director of global macro strategy at New York-based Medley Global Advisors, said via phone Monday. In particular, he said, the global stock selloff was accompanied by falling iron ore prices because of China's stepped-up restrictions on industrial activity, the report added.
Markets will now be watching for whether the People's Bank of China, will inject liquidity "tactically" Wednesday night, Emons says. The timing of all this comes as some investors are also bracing for a potentially hawkish outlook from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, and many have been waiting for a significant pullback in the S&P 500 during the month of September.
On Monday, this overseas risk suddenly shook up financial markets from Asia to Europe and the U.S.
--IANS
san/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU