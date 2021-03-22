Ex-US President Trump planning social media return with his own platform

-
Former US President Donald Trump, who was permanently barred from Twitter after the Capitol riots incident, is set to make a return to social media with his own platform in two to three months, according to his senior advisor Jason Miller.
"I do think that we are going to see President (former) Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months here, with his own platform," Miller told Fox News.
"And this is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media, it is going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does," he added.
Trump was banned from Twitter after the Capitol riots incident. The former US president had been a regular poster on that platform during his presidency and had over 80 million followers. Trump's aide told Fox News that the new service will attract tens of millions of people.
Miller further said that Trump has been having "high-powered meetings" at Mar-a-Lago with various teams regarding the venture, and that "numerous companies" have approached the former US president.
Earlier in January, when Trump supporters tried to prevent certification of Joe Biden's victory by US Congress, Twitter, Twitch, Facebook and Instagram froze his accounts.
Twitter later permanently banned Trump from the network.
