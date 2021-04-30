Exxon posts $2.7 billion quarterly profit after unprecedented year

Mobil reported profits of USD 2.73 billion in the first quarter, after a tumultuous year led to major spending reductions.

The oil giant brought in USD 59.15 billion in revenue, up 5 per cent from USD 56.16 billion during the same quarter last year. It exceeded analyst projections for the quarter.

The The Irving, Texas company produced 3.8 million barrels of oil per day in the first quarter, up 3 per cent from the fourth quarter of 2020.

Per-share earnings reached 64 cents, or 65 cents if one time costs are removed, topping the 59 cents that Wall Street was looking for, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The oil industry has been struggling with massive losses after the global coronavirus pandemic forced millions of people to shelter at home and travel ground to a halt, pummeling demand for fuel.

But as some countries have picked up the pace of distributing vaccines, there are glimmers of hope that the pandemic may get under control and economies will recover.

Oil anticipate that will mean more cars on the road and planes in the air. But the virus is still devastating many communities around the globe.

The price of a barrel of benchmark U.S. tripled from about USD 20 at the end of March 2020 to USD 60 at the same time this year.

The news follows a catastrophic year for the oil industry. lost USD 22.4 billion in 2020, reporting its largest-ever losses in the fourth quarter, after demand for oil was decimated by the pandemic.

Planes were grounded, many people ditched their daily commutes and worked from home and business travel ground to a halt in favor of virtual meetings.

The company had not posted an annual loss since and Mobil merged in 1999.

To stem some of the losses, Exxon reduced capital spending by 30 per cent in 2021 and announced it would slash 1,900 jobs from its global workforce in October.

The oil, gas and chemical industries laid off 107,000 workers between March and August of last year, according to Deloitte Insights.

After dipping below USD 0 per barrel last spring, oil prices rebounded to pre-pandemic levels and risen more than 30 per cent since the start of the year.

The price boost is largely the result of supply constraints after U.S. production had declined due to low prices and the OPEC cartel kept oil off the market.

A barrel of U.S. benchmark crude was selling for USD 63 Friday morning. Brent crude, the standard, was selling for USD 67.

Some economists are projecting that demand for oil may never return to pre-pandemic levels, and investors are pressuring to find different sources of revenue.