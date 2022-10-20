JUST IN
US busts manufacturers' network providing technology to Russian military
Ukraine to restrict energy supplies as Russia knocks out more power plants
Iran violating UN Security Council ban on drone transfers, says Ukraine
Covid-19 linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths, says report
Biden admin awards $2.8 billion in grants for EV batteries in 12 US states
6 students, 2 others hospitalised after Carbon monoxide leak in Kansas
EU leaders united against Russia, divided over today's energy summit
CO2 emissions rise in 2022, but more slowly due to renewables growth: IEA
'Joe Biden's climate act will tip level playing field between US and EU'
China puts hold on UN proposal to blacklist LeT terrorist Hafiz Talah Saeed
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Europe Is Buying Up Cheaper Brazilian Ethanol Amid Energy Crisis
Business Standard

F-35 fighter jet crashes at Air Force base in Utah; pilot ejected safely

An F-35 fighter jet crashed Wednesday at an Air Force base in Utah, officials said, adding that the pilot ejected and was taken to a hospital for observation

Topics
F-35 fighter jet | United States | US Air Force One

AP  |  Salt Lake City (US) 

F-35 fighter jet

An F-35 fighter jet crashed Wednesday at an Air Force base in Utah, officials said, adding that the pilot ejected and was taken to a hospital for observation.

The 388th Fighter Wing said on its Twitter account that the F-35 A Lightning II crashed at the north end of the Hill Air Force Base runway. It said the cause of the crash was unknown and would be investigated.

The 388th Fighter Wing said emergency crews both on and off the base responded to the crash.

Brock Thurgood said the pilot landed near his property near the base, KSL.com reported. Thurgood said the pilot was walking and he was coherent, but noted his hands were bloodied up and he was a little banged up.

I don't know how I'd be after I was in a plane crash but he was surprisingly tough, Thurgood said.

Hill Air Force Base is located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on F-35 fighter jet

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 10:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.