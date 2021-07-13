JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Oli supporters protest against SC verdict to reinstate dissolved House

Haiti's request for US military troops under review, says White House
Business Standard

FAA says new Boeing production problem found in undelivered 787 Dreamliners

Federal Aviation Administration said that some undelivered Boeing 787 Dreamliners have a new manufacturing quality issue that manufacturer will fix before planes will be delivered

Topics
Boeing | boeing dreamliners | Federal Aviation Administration

David Shepardson & Eric M. Johnson | Reuters  |  Washington/ Seattle 

The latest issue was discovered by Boeing mechanics “on a production airplane during normal build activity”
In late May, the FAA said Boeing had temporarily halted deliveries of 787s as the agency waits for more data to determine if the planemaker’s planned inspection method meets federal requirements

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said late on Monday that some undelivered Boeing 787 Dreamliners have a new manufacturing quality issue that the manufacturer will fix before the planes will be delivered.

The FAA said the issue is "near the nose on certain 787 Dreamliners in the company's inventory of undelivered airplanes. This issue was discovered as part of the ongoing system-wide inspection of Boeing's 787 shimming processes required by the FAA."

The FAA added that "based on data, the FAA will determine whether similar modifications should be made on 787s already in commercial service."

Boeing did not immediately comment.

This is the latest production issue to hit Boeing's troubled 787 Dreamliner.

In late May, the FAA said Boeing had temporarily halted deliveries of 787s as the agency waits for more data to determine if the planemaker's planned inspection method meets federal requirements.

"Boeing still needs to show that its proposed inspection method would meet FAA's federal safety regulations. The FAA is waiting for additional data from Boeing before determining whether the company's solution meets safety regulations," the FAA said on May 28.

The FAA in May had issued two airworthiness directives to address production issues for in-service airplanes.

The U.S. planemaker's 737 MAX and 787 have been afflicted by electrical and other issues since late last year, and it only resumed deliveries of the 787s in March after a five-month hiatus.

Two key U.S. lawmakers said in May they were seeking records from Boeing and the FAA on production issues involving the 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner.

The FAA said in September it was investigating manufacturing flaws involving some 787 Dreamliners. Boeing said in August airlines operating its 787 Dreamliners removed eight jets from service as a result of two distinct manufacturing issues.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman & Shri Navaratnam)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, July 13 2021. 08:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.