Facebook disrupts Chinese hackers' operation targeting Uyghurs, journalists

-
ALSO READ
China restricting information to scrub evidence of genocide against Uyghurs
China carrying out 'cultural genocide' in Xinjiang against Uyghurs: Report
US, UK, Canada call on China to end 'repressive practices' against Uyghurs
US to hold China accountable for human rights abuses: Nancy Pelosi
Demonstrations in Nepal against China's repression of Uyghur community
-
Facebook has taken action against a group of hackers in China who were targeting dissidents, mostly Uyghurs from Xinjiang province, the company's Cyber Espionage team said on Wednesday.
"Today, we are sharing actions we took against a group of hackers in China known in the security industry as Earth Empusa or Evil Eye - to disrupt their ability to use their infrastructure to abuse our platform, distribute malware and hack people's accounts across the internet. They targeted activists, journalists and dissidents predominantly among Uyghurs from Xinjiang in China primarily living abroad in Turkey, Kazakhstan, the United States, Syria, Australia, Canada and other countries," said the company's head of Cyber Espionage Investigations Mike Dvilyanski and Head of Security Policy Nathaniel Gleicher.
Facebook said it found that the Chinese firms Beijing Best United Technology Co., Ltd. (Best Lh) and Dalian 9Rush Technology Co., Ltd. (9Rush), are behind some of the Android malware used by the hackers.
The firm disrupted the Chinese hackers' operation by blocking malicious domains from being shared on its platform, took down the group's accounts and notified the targeted individuals.
The miscreants set up malicious websites that used look-alike domains for popular Uyghur and Turkish news sites or they compromised legitimate websites frequently visited by their targets, some websites contained malicious javascript code, the statement said.
"This group used fake accounts on Facebook to create fictitious personas posing as journalists, students, human rights advocates or members of the Uyghur community to build trust with people they targeted and trick them into clicking on malicious links," it added.
Facebook security experts work to find and stop a wide range of threats including cyber espionage campaigns, influence operations and hacking of their platform by nation-state actors and other groups.
As part of these efforts, their teams disrupt adversary operations by disabling them.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU